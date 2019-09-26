Services
FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
2047 HIGHWAY 138
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 210-2700
June Stanley
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
1927 - 2019
June Stanley Obituary
STANLEY, June Juanita Mrs. June Juanita Stanley, age 92, of Stockbridge passed away on September 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Ray Stanley. She is survived by her children, Steve (Kay) Stanley of Sharpsburg, Mike (Stephanie) Stanley of McDonough, Ronnie (Valerie) Stanley of Stockbridge; sister, Joyce (Foots) Langston of Decatur; grandchildren, Christopher (Luba) Stanley, Kevin (Amy) Stanley, Cyndel Stanley and great-grandchildren, Alex, Eli, Jordan and Katelyn. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6 PM - 8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Jonesboro City Cemetery. Flowers accepted or contributions may be made in her name to: Southern Grace Hospice, 384 Racetrack Road, McDonough, GA 30252, phone: 678-432-8811. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 26, 2019
