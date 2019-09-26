|
STANLEY, June Juanita Mrs. June Juanita Stanley, age 92, of Stockbridge passed away on September 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Ray Stanley. She is survived by her children, Steve (Kay) Stanley of Sharpsburg, Mike (Stephanie) Stanley of McDonough, Ronnie (Valerie) Stanley of Stockbridge; sister, Joyce (Foots) Langston of Decatur; grandchildren, Christopher (Luba) Stanley, Kevin (Amy) Stanley, Cyndel Stanley and great-grandchildren, Alex, Eli, Jordan and Katelyn. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6 PM - 8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Jonesboro City Cemetery. Flowers accepted or contributions may be made in her name to: Southern Grace Hospice, 384 Racetrack Road, McDonough, GA 30252, phone: 678-432-8811. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 26, 2019