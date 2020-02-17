Services
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
(770) 483-7216
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Interment
Following Services
Green Meadow Memorial Gardens
Junetta Sullivan


1924 - 2020
Junetta Sullivan Obituary
SULLIVAN, Junetta Mrs. Junetta "June" Oglesby Sullivan, 95, of Conyers, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 15, 2020. June was a resident of Conyers the majority of her life and she retired after 30 years from Southern Bell Telephone Company. She later worked as the church secretary of North Minster Baptist Church where her and her husband worshiped. She was married to Robert Sullivan, also of Conyers, for 65 years until his death in 2010. June was preceded in death by her 9 siblings: Mae Oglesby Foster, Elton, Milton, Bryce, RL, Gwen, Grady, Aaron and Roy Oglesby. June was adored by all of her family including numerous nieces and nephews. She was an inspiration, and admired and so loved. She will be greatly missed in the hearts of many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memory Ward at Benton House - Covington, GA; 7155 Deering Rd., Covington, GA, 30014. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 18, at 2 PM, at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday, February 17, from 6 to 8 PM, at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2020
