LEMMON, Jr., Junius Mayes "Phyz" Junius Mayes Lemmon, Jr., affectionately known as Phyz, was born in Bryn Mawr, PA on Sept. 27, 1936 to Junius and Dorothy Corson Lemmon. He grew up in Washington, NJ and was educated at The Lawrenceville School and Washington and Lee University from which he earned his BA and JD degrees. While at W&L he was a member of the Moot Court, assistant head dorm counselor, wrestling team, head cheerleader and a Delta Tau Delta. He married Ann Crowell and together they made their lives in Atlanta with two years in Athens. They raised two beloved children, Sarah (Sally) and James (Jim) and welcomed 5 grandchildren; William, James, and Thomas Bugg, and Madeleine and Cate Lemmon and a dear daughter-in-law, Meredith and a dear son-in-law, Bill. Phyz retired from a career in the life insurance business. He was a dedicated runner, having completed 20 Peachtree Road Races. Phyz was an avid golfer and Bull Dog fan. He was a member of the North Perimeter Optimist Club and the Atlanta City Sales Club for more then 40 years, serving as president and Lt. Governor. Phyz served as an usher at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for many years and was also a longtime Steven Minister. Phyz was predeceased by his son Thomas Crowell Lemmon. The family would like to thank the Benson Center, Skylark Adult Day, Plymouth Harbor and Capstone Hospice as well as Home Care Assistance. If you wish to make a memorial gift, the family suggests that you support the , 41 Perimeter Center E. #550, Atlanta, GA 30346, or St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church, 3110 Ashford Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA 30319, or a . Memorial service will be Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10 AM, at St. Martin in Fields Episcopal Church. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 18, 2019