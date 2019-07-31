|
|
LEE, Juno Juno Lee, age 81 of Smyrna, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held 2 pm Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. A longtime resident of Smyrna, Mrs. Lee was a homemaker and a member of Smyrna First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter D. Lee. Surviving are her daughters Lisa (Tony) Moon, Susan (Chad) Frederick, brother Rembert Lacy, sister Gazelle Parker, grandchildren James Holton, Britnie Holton, Jordan Frederick, great grandchild Aiyana Holton, several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 31, 2019