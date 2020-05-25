|
BATTEN, Justin Justin W. Batten, Esq., age 29, of Buford, GA passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Wade and Judy Batten, Buford; sisters, Christy (Cody) Battle, Sugar Hill, GA, Stephanie Nabb, Dacula, GA, twin sister, Ashley (Jamil) Nasir, Buford; maternal grandmother, Melba Britt, Biscoe, NC; nieces, Caylee Battle, Madelyn Nabb, Mackenzie Nabb; nephews, Connor Battle, Collin Battle, and Alexander Nasir; girlfriend, Heather Scott, New York; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mr. Batten was born on April 9, 1991 in Winston Salem, NC. He was a 2009 graduate of Collins Hill High School, a 2012 graduate of Georgia State University where he earned his B.S cum laude, and a 2017 graduate of New York University Law School where he received his J.D. degree. Mr. Batten was an attorney with the Scott + Scott Law Firm in New York, NY. He was an avid Braves and Falcons fan and had a passion for cooking. A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, 6065 Roswell Rd NE, Suite 505, Atlanta, GA 30328. https://tinyurl.com/InMemoryofJustinBatten To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 25, 2020