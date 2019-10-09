Services
HENDERSON, J.W. J.W. Henderson, age 96, of Buford, GA passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Ann Turner Henderson, Buford, GA; son, Larry R. Henderson, Duluth, GA; daughter-in-law, Pamela Puckett Henderson, Dacula, GA; two grandchildren, Lisa and Steve Reents, Mableton, GA and Jennifer Leigh Bailey and husband, John, Buford, GA; nephews, David Henderson, Doyle Henderson, Tim Hayes and Doug Hayes; four great-grandchildren, Audrey Bailey, Grace Bailey, Dean Reents and Tessa Reents; and several cousins. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Neal Story officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. All Masons are invited to serve as an Honorary Escort. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, October 10th from 2:30 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA, (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 9, 2019
