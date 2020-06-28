Kaaren Cranford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kaaren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CRANFORD (BOYD), Kaaren Kaaren Boyd Cranford, 75, of Decatur, Georgia, passed away on 18 June 2020. She was born to parents Rev. Braxton Julian Boyd Sr. and Dorothy Harrison Boyd, on 22 April 1945 in Chicago, Illinois. Upon graduation from Lincoln High School in Kansas City, MO she matriculated to Spelman College in Atlanta, GA. She went on to graduate from RIT. After 29 years of service, she retired from Emory University Hospital in 2008. Her children have entrusted Gregory B. Levitt and Sons Funeral Home with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sickle Cell Disease Association of America. To share condolences online, visit Kaaren's obituary on levettfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved