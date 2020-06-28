Kaaren Cranford

CRANFORD (BOYD), Kaaren Kaaren Boyd Cranford, 75, of Decatur, Georgia, passed away on 18 June 2020. She was born to parents Rev. Braxton Julian Boyd Sr. and Dorothy Harrison Boyd, on 22 April 1945 in Chicago, Illinois. Upon graduation from Lincoln High School in Kansas City, MO she matriculated to Spelman College in Atlanta, GA. She went on to graduate from RIT. After 29 years of service, she retired from Emory University Hospital in 2008. Her children have entrusted Gregory B. Levitt and Sons Funeral Home with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sickle Cell Disease Association of America. To share condolences online, visit Kaaren's obituary on levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 28, 2020.