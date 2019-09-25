|
BISHOP-SPEER, Karen Ann Karen Ann Bishop-Speer passed away Sept. 20, 2019, at her Atlanta home. Karen is survived by husband, Terry; daughter Tiffany, daughter-in-law, Lisa; grandson, Ross; parents,Tom and Patricia Bishop; brother, Tom, sister-in-law, Darla; nephew, Tyler; niece, Darian; numerous beloved extended relatives. Preceded in death by grandparents: Horace and Dottie McMicken; Kenneth and Martha Bishop. She was a graduate of: Cartersville Hi School; Art Institute of Atlanta; Portfolio Center for Graphic Design & Advertising in Atlanta. Award winning art director, illustrator, and graphic designer. Clients included: Coca-Cola, Home Depot, Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Applebee's, Subway, Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE), and Georgia Propane Gas Association. Memorial service set for Sept. 28, at Peachtree Rd UMC Chapel. Dr. Don Harp officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Planned Parenthood of Atlanta or Georgia Innocence Project.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 25, 2019