BRAGMAN, Karen Barris Karen Barris Bragman, age 64, of Atlanta, Georgia died on May 31, 2019. Karen was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan where she earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and then her law degree from Wayne State Law School. She moved to Atlanta in 1986, where she practiced law and became a partner with Arnall Golden & Gregory. In her 33 years with AGG, she served as the Litigation Department Chair, a member of the firm's Executive Committee and as the Firm's General Counsel the first woman to serve in each position at AGG. Karen loved practicing law, as did her father and other family members, and was deeply respected and honored for her legal achievements. Karen was a loving mother, a devoted wife and loyal friend. She battled and overcame breast cancer more than two decades ago and would go on to serve as President of the Atlanta Chapter of the . She received a new cancer diagnosis earlier this year, unrelated to her breast cancer, to which she ultimately succumbed to. Survivors include her husband, Dr. Alan Bragman; sons, Adam Bragman, and David (Jaclyn) Bragman; sister, Peggy (Harry) Ellman; and brother, Bill (Arlene) Barris. Karen was an overachiever and competed fiercely in all of life's endeavors. She was an active volunteer for the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta as well as numerous other causes. Later in life, Karen became an accomplished Bridge player. A graveside service will take place on Monday, June 3rd at 11:30am at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The of Greater Atlanta www.komenatlanta. org.