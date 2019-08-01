|
CATLIN, Karen Swistun Karen Swistun Catlin was born in London, England on February 27, 1952. She entered heaven on July 29, 2019. A devoted wife and mother, Karen always said the best thing she ever did was have her three children. She loved her family and friends fiercely. She made it a priority to have dinner with her girlfriends every week and would be the first person to volunteer to take care of her grandchildren. Karen was an adventure seeker and experienced the world to the fullest. She was a rescue scuba diver, loved shark diving, heliskiing and biking through Europe. She was always the healthiest person in the room so it was a shock to everyone when she was diagnosed with Stage IV Ovarian Cancer. She fought bravely for almost two and a half years. Karen is survived by her husband of 42 years, Robert Peter Catlin III, son Robert Peter Catlin IV and daughters Heather Catlin and Hillary Catlin; daughter-in-law Katie Catlin, son-in-law Patrick Anderson; grandchildren Savannah and Addison Catlin, and Avery and Luke Anderson; her mother Dolores Swistun, sister Lisa Tito, and two nephews Nick and Alex Tito. A service will be held at The Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul on Friday, August 2nd at 3pm followed by a 'fun-eral' reception at Dunwoody Country Club for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ovarian Cancer Institute or a .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 1, 2019