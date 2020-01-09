Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Karen Cooke DeVigne Obituary
DEVIGNE (COOKE), Karen Diane Karen Diane Cooke DeVigne, 76 of Marietta, died January 5, 2020. Mrs. DeVigne ran GYMSET which was a successful gymnastics studio for many years. Mrs. DeVigne was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Jules Lloyd DeVigne and is survived by her son, Jules Paul DeVigne and his wife, Deborah; daughter, Denise Paige DeVigne; son, Paul Michael DeVigne and his wife, Devon; grandchildren, Cole Ashton Roberts, Jules David DeVigne, John Landon DeVigne, Tristan Daniel DeVigne, Chase Michael DeVigne, Ansley Kate DeVigne; brother, Robert Cooke; and sisters, Deborah Cooke DeFranco and Ellen Cooke. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to (Karen DeVigne tribute fund; http://act.alz.org/goto/KarenDevigne) which supports research on all forms of dementia. The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. and have a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 9, 2020
