GREER, Karen McDonald Karen M. Greer, 73, died on August 31, 2020, after a long illness with cancer. Born May 30, 1947 in Marlboro County, South Carolina, she was the daughter of Hubbard W. McDonald and Phyllis S. McDonald. She attended the public schools of Clio, South Carolina, and then Columbia College and Georgia State University. She taught American History in the middle school at Holy Innocents' Episcopal School for over 15 years. She and her husband Ron had been married for 49 years. Karen was a member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and actively involved in the New Beginnings Sunday School Class, for which she had served as President, and will be remembered for the beauty and depth of her prayers. To those who knew her, Karen was a joy. She was known for her bright, engaging smile. It was that warm smile and gracious spirit that greeted worshipers as a church Ambassador on Sunday mornings. She developed relationships wherever she went. She would go to her clinic for an infusion, but by the time she left, everyone with whom she came in contact had been infused with the grace of her loving-kindness. She was a lady of tenacity and strength. She met life's challenges with the same courage and resolve with which she took on cancer for over a decade. Yet, Karen was always positive. She looked for the best, for opportunities and possibilities. She inspired all around her to do the same. She is survived by her husband, and by her children, Patrick McDonald Greer (Pam) and Brooke Greer Zimmerman; brothers, Hubbard W. (Donnie) McDonald and J. Allan McDonald (Leslie); and her grandchildren, Noah Eric Greer, Owen James Greer, and William Greer Zimmerman. She was preceded in death by a son, Eric Alan Greer. Due to the cautions of the Covid era, Karen will be remembered with a private family service at Arlington Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.