BELLOIR, Karen Hannah Karen Hannah Belloir, 74, of Ocilla, Georgia, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her residence. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. She is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Brotherton and a son, Jeff Lyle; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter and her siblings: Michele Griffin of Ocilla and Robert E. Belloir of Savannah. Three nephews, one niece, and four great-nephews, also mourn her passing. Online registry, www.paulkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 26, 2020