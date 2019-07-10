Resources
HEDIN (Olson), Karen Jean Atlanta, GA-Karen Jean Olson Hedin, 62, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Harbor Grace Hospice. Born in Omaha, NE, Karen was a daughter of the late Nancy Jean Olson and William Charles Olson (surviving). She loved her job, as manager, at a popular and nationally known Atlanta restaurant. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends. She was also passionate about animals, especially dogs, and her best four-legged friend Zoey. Surviving, in addition to her father William Olson, include a son, Brent Hedin (Clayton), Roswell, GA; two grandchildren, Hampton and Cooper Hedin; a sister, Sally Shipley, Ft. Myers, FL. In addition to her mother, a sister, Nancy Sue Martinson, preceded Karen in death. Please celebrate Karen's life by donating to a local animal shelter or pet rescue in her memory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 10, 2019
