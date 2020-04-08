|
|
WILLIAMS, Karen Ingram Mrs. Karen Ingram Williams was born on April 6, 1961 in Winston-Salem, NC to Geraldine Glenn Smith and Johnnie Mack Ingram Sr. She attended the local schools and was a graduate of North Forsyth High School. She furthered her education obtaining a Bachelor's degree at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and Master's degrees at the College of Charleston and Mercer University. Mrs. Williams had a 30+ year career as a Health Care Executive. She passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Alexandria, VA after a period of illness. She is survived by her husband, Warren Lewis Williams, Jr.; children: Joshua Zaid, Caleb Melech and Naaria Imani Williams; mother, Geraldine (Reverend Bobby) Smith; father, Johnnie Mack Ingram, Sr.; siblings: Linda Ingram Lewis, Johnnie Mack Ingram, Jr. and Darnell Smith; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be private. Mrs. Williams will be publicly viewed, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 12 PM - 7 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 8, 2020