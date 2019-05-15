DURRETT (Severud), Karin Lynn Karin Lynn Severud Durrett, 77 of Atlanta, GA, passed away May 11th, 2019 as a result of ALS. Born in Miami, FL to Gordon and Sara Severud, Karin graduated from Coral Gables High School and the University of Georgia with a Fine Arts degree in 1965. She was an elementary art teacher in the Atlanta public schools for 10 years. In 1973 she married Dr. Donald Durrett and together they had two sons, Christian and Dana. Karin was a member of the Junior League and for decades was a Sunday School teacher at Smoke Rise Baptist Church where she was an active member. She was a beloved friend to many in the Smoke Rise community and her fitness center in Stone Mountain. Karin loved art, traveling, and especially her family. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Don Durrett, son Christian and wife Saraliene of Atlanta; son Dana and wife Fia of Atlanta; son Don Jr. of Edina, MN; daughter Dr. Lynley Durrett of Atlanta; daughter Lori Berger and husband Mark of Atlanta; and ten grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, May 17 at 12:30 p.m. at Smoke Rise Baptist followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggestions donations to the ALS Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 15 to May 16, 2019