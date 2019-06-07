Resources More Obituaries for Karl ANDERSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Karl ANDERSON

ANDERSON, Dr. Karl "Andy" Dr. Karl "Andy" Anderson, 97, of Clayton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at his home in Bradenton, Florida. Karl was born on October 27, 1921, to Julia and Louis Anderson in West Allis, Wisconsin, a suburb of Milwaukee. During World War 2 he served as an instructor of aerial gunnery. After his service, he married Elizabeth "Lib" Mires at Toccoa Falls, Georgia on April 3, 1947. Karl established a long and rewarding career in education. He graduated with a business education degree in 1943 from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. He then finished his post-graduate education in the field of business education and administration at Teachers' College, Columbia University, earning his Doctorate of Education in 1955. He worked for six years at Toccoa Falls Institute, from 1946-1952, as a teacher and administrator. Karl went to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in 1953 and served as Head of School at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School for 28 years, from 1956-1984. He was a beloved mentor to generations of students and helped shape the institution into the School it is today. In addition to his service in education, Karl was a member of many organizations in Rabun County. He loved working with the Chamber of Commerce and spent many hours planting jonquils along the side of the road as you leave Clayton. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clayton. In 2006, Karl moved to Bradenton, Florida to be with his daughter, her husband, and his granddaughter. Karl was preceded in death by his beloved wife Lib Anderson, son Don Anderson, and sisters June Rolli, Sylvia Lang, and Pearl Sigrist, He is survived by his daughter, Karen Cooper (Ben) of Bradenton, Florida; granddaughter Karen "Beth" Pendergrass of Simpsonville, South Carolina, and his sister, Karen Williams of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. A private Christian burial service is planned for 9 a.m. Friday, June 28 in the Rabun Gap Presbyterian Church cemetery. A memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. in the Rearden Theater at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, followed by a reception hosted by the School for family, friends, and alumni. Memorial gifts may be sent to Rabun Gap Nacoochee School, 339 Nacoochee Drive, Rabun Gap, Georgia 30568 or to First United Methodist Church in Clayton, Georgia 30525. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 7, 2019