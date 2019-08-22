|
GOLDHAHN, Karl H. GOLDHAHN, Karl H., 69, of Stockbridge, passed August 18, 2019 with his wife and daughters by his side. He was preceded in death by his father, Karl Erich Goldhahn, and mother, Iona Frances Nelsen. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sandy L. Goldhahn and daughters, Karla Cwetna (Tom) and Kelly Brooks (DJ). His girls were his life and he never passed up an opportunity to be involved. He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Donald William Brooks (Trey), Eli Goldhahn Brooks, William Karl Cwetna, Alice Elizabeth Cwetna, Kaylee Mae Brooks; and sisters, Eileen Jensen, Karol Peters, and Lea Winkowitsch. Karl took tremendous pride in his family and was a faithful provider. He worked hard, loved harder, and was always present! He enjoyed time with family, anything related to cars, and found great satisfaction in his work. He will be missed immensely and forever. A private service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens on August 27. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Karl's honor to Henry County Cancer Services, P.O. Box 3417, McDonough, GA 30253, or Toysfortots.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 22, 2019