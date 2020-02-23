|
HAGENAU, Karl Karl Heinz Hagenau, 87, was born in Peterson, Iowa on December 8, 1932 and passed away February 20, 2020 in Brookhaven, Georgia. Karl was born to German immigrants, Curt and Margaret Hagenau. In 1934, the family fled the Great Depression by moving back to Kiel, Germany where Karl grew up during the turmoil of World War II, much of the time separated from his family. At age 16, he returned via a steamship by himself to Iowa to begin a new life with the generous assistance of Walt and Dorothy Vogel. He earned a Bachelor Degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Iowa State University and a Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kansas State University. At Iowa State, he fell in love with his bride, Jeanne Hall and they married in 1955. After graduation, he was Aircraft Commander for a WV-2 Reconnaissance Aircraft, flying from Hawaii to the Aleutian Islands during the Cold War. In 1963, Karl led a task group for the NASA Saturn V Program which utilized the first IBM mainframe computers to analyze the post-flight rocket sensor data. Karl's contribution is recorded in the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum as part of the Saturn V Honor Roll. In 1971, he served as the Chief Information Officer of the State of Tennessee and pioneered the centralization of state information systems across all state agencies. Later, as President of the Computer Sciences Corporation's Health and Government Services Division, he was selected as the Kodak Man of the Year for his innovative use of image recognition to streamline Medi-Cal claim processing. Known for his combination of warmth, creativity, professionalism, and excellence, he was an effective, adored leader. He and Jeanne enjoyed a thirty year retirement which included gardening, boating, and woodworking/carving. His delight was his family of 4 sons, 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and their families. This includes Curt and Susan Hagenau, Courtney and Dusty Morgan, Lane and Mike Hamilton, Brys Hagenau, Nicole and Joseph Swift, Bruce and Wendy Hagenau, Halle and Matt Lozano, Kyle and Caroline Hagenau, Hannah Hagenau, Bob and Betty Ann Hagenau, Gain Hagenau, Ben and Ella Hagenau, Chris Hagenau, Hope Hagenau, Bill and Christy Hagenau, Dietrich Hagenau, Astrid Hagenau, and great-grandchildren: Roan, Bennett, and Henry Hamilton, Ann and Katherine Swift. His family will always remember his broad smile, boisterous laugh, firm but gentle hugs, and loving attention.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2020