URBANITSCH, Karl Mr. Karl Urbanitsch, age 89, of Fayetteville, passed away January 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karoline Urbanitsch and son, Ronald Joseph Urbanitsch. Surviving are his daughter, Caryn Bass and husband Pete of Fayetteville, grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Nizzi and Lindsey Bass of Sandy Springs and great-grandson, Mack Nizzi. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, with Pastor Carl Morten officiating. Interment will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 1 PM - 2 PM, Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the , , ph: 1-800-272-3900 in Memory of Mr. Urbanitsch. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 24, 2020