KAPLANSKY (LASKIN), Karolyn KAPLANSKY, Karolyn (nee Laskin) passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Cherished wife of the late Philip Kaplansky, beloved mother of Jan Beaves, Susan (Lee) Cooper, Paul (Karen) Kaplansky, and the late Karen Kaplansky, devoted grandmother of Katie Cooper and Shira Kaplansky. Funeral services Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Salem Cemetery Chapel, 1459 North Ridge Road, Sheffield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Agudath B'nai Israel Synagogue, 1715 Meister Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2019
