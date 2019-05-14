Services
Kasey HILAND Obituary
HILAND, Kasey Lamar Ivie Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Kasey Lamar Hiland age 39 of Maysville who passed away at his residence on Saturday May 11, 2019. Mr. Hiland was a self-employed metal artist. He is survived by his wife, Allison Spafford Hiland of the home, his parents, Kerry Turpin and Jerry Hiland of Maysville, and a brother Kraig Hiland of Maysville. Visitation for Mr. Hiland will be on Monday evening from 6-8 PM at Ivie Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday morning at 11AM at Center Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Jacobs officiating.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 14, 2019
