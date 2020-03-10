|
|
FELTON (GILLIS), Kate Kate Gillis Felton of Atlanta passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, March 8th surrounded by her family. Kate was born on January 2, 1941 in Augusta, GA, the daughter of James Lester Gillis Jr. and Katherine Hudmon Gillis of Soperton, GA. After graduating from Soperton High School in Georgia and Stephens College in Missouri, Kate earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Georgia. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Kate was married to Jule Wimberly Felton Jr. in 1965. She devoted much of her time and support to his many civic and Bar activities. Kate was an active member of several volunteer organizations including the Spade and Trowel Garden Club (Past President), Egleston Children Auxiliary, and the Junior League of Atlanta, where she was Chair of the Opera Ticket Office when the New York Metropolitan Opera toured to Atlanta. Later in her life she was proud to take ownership and manage some timber business that belonged to her father, James Lester Gillis Jr. Kate valued her close relationships with family and friends with her smile, kindness, and sense of humor. She enjoyed tennis, cooking, traveling, playing Bridge, and reading. Kate is survived by her two daughters: Mary Felton Shaffran and her husband James Stephen Shaffran of Annandale, VA; and Laura Felton Trimble and her husband, James Edward Trimble Jr. of Atlanta, GA; and stepson Jule Wimberly Felton III, of Atlanta, GA. Kate was blessed with three grandchildren: Katherine Wimberly Trimble and James Edward Trimble III of Atlanta, GA; and Stephen Ward Shaffran of Annandale, VA. Other survivors are her sister Lois and her husband John Sanders Clardy Jr. of Ocala, FL; and brother James Lester Gillis III and his wife Justine of Soperton, GA. Funeral services will be held at Northside United Methodist Church on Thursday, March 12th at 11:30 am followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: American Society of Nephrology
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2020