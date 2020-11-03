1/
Katharina Hudson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katharina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUDSON, Katharina

Celebration of life will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, Visitation from 11 AM to 1 PM, and Service 1 PM, at Grissom-Clark Eastlake Chapel, Rev. Angela Johnson, officiating. Interment will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Georgia National Cemetery. Survived by husband, Homer W. Hudson, one son, Eddie Lovett (Bettie), one daughter, Frieda Brown, one stepdaughter, La Tonya Hudson, two brothers, Adolf and Hans, three sisters-in-law, Hattie Emmons, Mattie Tyiska, and Betty Hopkin, one brother-in-law, Clinton Hudson, grands, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Grissom-Clark F.H. 404-373-3191. www.grissom-clarkfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Interment
Georgia National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
227 E. Lake Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30317
404-373-3191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved