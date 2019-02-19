JONES, Katharine Zeigler Katharine Zeigler Jones, passed away February 11 at age 83. She was loved dearly by her family and many friends and will be missed every day. One of three children, she was born December 5, 1935 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Katharine grew up in Jacksonville, Florida where she met her future husband in the 10th grade. She attended Queens College and graduated from Duke University in 1957. After college Katharine worked as an elementary school teacher. In 1959 she married Richard Jones, then a medical school student. Upon his graduation they moved to Washington D.C and then, when he became a physician in the U.S. Army, to stations in Texas and Germany. In 1964 they settled in Atlanta. Katharine was an active volunteer at The Lovett School. She also helped start the Shepherd Center Gift Shop in 1982, and then served for many years on the advisory board. She had a lifelong love of art and worked at the High Museum of Art and the Atlanta History Center for many years. Katharine was a longtime member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Northwood Garden Club and the Gathering Study Group, and she enjoyed playing bridge with friends she loved very much. Katharine is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Richard B. Jones, her parents, Kay and Al Zeigler, and her sister, Patricia Harrell. At her request, Katharine's ashes will be scattered in the Memorial Garden at Trinity Presbyterian Church. Katharine is survived by her sister, Sue Elrod, her sons Richard (Elizabeth) and Gregory (Marie), and five grandchildren, Emma, Alex, Will, Katie, and Allison. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm, Wednesday, February 20 at Trinity Presbyterian Chruch, 3003 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30327. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to the Shepherd Center (www.shepherd.org/giving/charitable-giving). Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary