Katherine Berkowitz Obituary
BERKOWITZ, Katherine Katherine Brookshire George Berkowitz, passed away on May 2, 2020 at the age of 66. She is survived by her loving daughter, Heather Leigh Berkowitz (Erick D.) Elizondo Vega; sister, Alice (Andy) Schock and their children, Carter and Caroline Schock and granddaughter, Savannah Elizondo. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Marvin Carl Berkowitz and parents, Edward and Nina George. We are grateful that Katherine had the opportunity to know her granddaughter, Savannah. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the American Red Cross, 4700 Mount Hope Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215. Services by Sol Levinson and Bros., Inc.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 5, 2020
