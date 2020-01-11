|
CRONQUIST, Katherine Louise Katherine Louise Cronquist, 84, of Alpharetta, died peacefully January 10, 2020. Kathy was born in Manilla, Philippines in 1935. While in the Philippines, along with 5,000+ other U.S. citizens and allies, she was interned as a civilian prisoner-of-war by the Japanese Military at Santo Tomas from 1941 1945. After the war, she returned to California where she spent much of her young adult life as well as graduated from the University of California Los Angeles. Soon thereafter, she met, fell in love with, and married Royce V. Cronquist of Logan, Utah. They spent several years in the Los Angeles area for work and to be near her parentsRoy and Lucy Elfstrom. During those early years, she and Royce gave birth, raised, and nurtured three wonderful children. She served faithfully as a volunteer for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saintsin Primary and in the Atlanta Georgia Temple. She will be fondly remembered for her big smile, kind and thoughtful words of encouragement, contagious laugh, love of family, and service to others. She is survived by her son and two daughtersMark (Christine) Cronquist, Laurie Hansen, and Cindy (Greg) Bluth. She is also survived by 12 grandchildrenBraden, Jenna, Diane, Brittany, Rochelle, Kelsey, Kelly, Jessica, Lisa, Danielle, Madeline, and Jack as well as 19 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 3:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 500 Norcross Street in Roswell, GA. An interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens located at 1390 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 11, 2020