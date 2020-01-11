Services
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
500 Norcross Street
Roswell, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Cronquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Cronquist


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Cronquist Obituary
CRONQUIST, Katherine Louise Katherine Louise Cronquist, 84, of Alpharetta, died peacefully January 10, 2020. Kathy was born in Manilla, Philippines in 1935. While in the Philippines, along with 5,000+ other U.S. citizens and allies, she was interned as a civilian prisoner-of-war by the Japanese Military at Santo Tomas from 1941 1945. After the war, she returned to California where she spent much of her young adult life as well as graduated from the University of California Los Angeles. Soon thereafter, she met, fell in love with, and married Royce V. Cronquist of Logan, Utah. They spent several years in the Los Angeles area for work and to be near her parentsRoy and Lucy Elfstrom. During those early years, she and Royce gave birth, raised, and nurtured three wonderful children. She served faithfully as a volunteer for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saintsin Primary and in the Atlanta Georgia Temple. She will be fondly remembered for her big smile, kind and thoughtful words of encouragement, contagious laugh, love of family, and service to others. She is survived by her son and two daughtersMark (Christine) Cronquist, Laurie Hansen, and Cindy (Greg) Bluth. She is also survived by 12 grandchildrenBraden, Jenna, Diane, Brittany, Rochelle, Kelsey, Kelly, Jessica, Lisa, Danielle, Madeline, and Jack as well as 19 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 3:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 500 Norcross Street in Roswell, GA. An interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens located at 1390 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ingram Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -