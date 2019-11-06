|
|
DENNETT, Katherine Louise "Kay" Katherine "Kay" Louise (Kapesis) Dennett 88 of Duluth, GA passed away Nov. 4, 2019. She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on Oct. 17, 1931. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Edward M. Dennett; son, Mark E. Dennett and daughter-in-law, Lisa Dennett; grandchildren, Rachel (Dennett) Weaver, Michael Dennett and Katherine Dennett; great-grandchildren, Willow Weaver and Ember Weaver. She was predeceased by brothers, Nick and Peter Kapesis; sisters, Margaret Johnson and Sister Henry Joseph. Kay loved West Highland terriers, especially George, her companion of 13 years. Her Mass will be held at St. Benedict's Church, Johns Creek, GA on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westie Rescue, USA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 6, 2019