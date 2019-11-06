Services
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Benedict's Church
Johns Creek, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Dennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Dennett


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Dennett Obituary
DENNETT, Katherine Louise "Kay" Katherine "Kay" Louise (Kapesis) Dennett 88 of Duluth, GA passed away Nov. 4, 2019. She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on Oct. 17, 1931. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Edward M. Dennett; son, Mark E. Dennett and daughter-in-law, Lisa Dennett; grandchildren, Rachel (Dennett) Weaver, Michael Dennett and Katherine Dennett; great-grandchildren, Willow Weaver and Ember Weaver. She was predeceased by brothers, Nick and Peter Kapesis; sisters, Margaret Johnson and Sister Henry Joseph. Kay loved West Highland terriers, especially George, her companion of 13 years. Her Mass will be held at St. Benedict's Church, Johns Creek, GA on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westie Rescue, USA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -