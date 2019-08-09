|
|
FIGEL (Gardner), Katherine "Kathie" Mary Katharine Baggett Gardner Figel, 72 years old, from Peachtree City, died peacefully at Harbor Grace Hospice on July 3, 2019 surrounded by her children. Kathie was a cockeyed optimist in her life and the most laid back person you could ever meet. In her early years, she was always the life of the party, beautiful, and outgoing. After living in France as a child, she continued to travel extensively throughout the world and always appreciated the beauty of nature from the beaches to the mountains. She lived most of her life in Georgia and the last 34 years in Peachtree City, albeit a few years in Maryland. She loved PTC with all of her heart. Many beautiful memories were made at her home on Wickerhill. She is survived by her daughter Sue (Eric), sons Jay (Brandy) and Rick (Codie) and her adoring grandchildren Skylar, Molly, Garrett, Jake, and Graeme. She is also survived by her brothers Joe (Scherrie) and Hal (Zelda) and their extended families. The family will be gathering for a celebration of her life on Aug. 24 from 4 PM - 6 PM at her house (115 Wickerhill). Friends and family are welcome to come!
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 9, 2019