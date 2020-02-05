Services
Katherine Fisher Obituary
FISHER, Katherine Rothaar Fisher, Katherine Rothaar, Fortified with the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Katherine was the loving mother of Lawrence (Denise Mummert) Fisher, Peter (Juliann) Fisher Hesed, and Thomas (Katharine Calhoun) Fisher, dear grandmother of 9, and great-grandmother of 7. A Rite of Committal will be Thurs., Feb. 6 at 2:30 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy., NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Family served by Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy.,NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2020
