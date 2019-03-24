|
HEBERT, Katherine Lee Katherine Lee Hebert, 90, of Roswell, died March 4, 2019. She was born in Bradenton Florida and attended college at Florida State University where she graduated with a degree in social work. There she met the love of her life, Paul B. Hebert who preceded her death after 60 years of marriage. She is survived by her brother Donald Lee; children Mark E. Hebert of Acworth and Katherine Hebert Frazier and husband Steve of Canton; 4 grandchildren, Michael Hebert, Sean Frazier, Olivia Hebert Gardner and Hannah Hebert. Her cremated remains will be laid to rest beside her husband in a private family memorial at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 24, 2019