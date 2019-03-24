Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine HEBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine HEBERT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katherine HEBERT Obituary
HEBERT, Katherine Lee Katherine Lee Hebert, 90, of Roswell, died March 4, 2019. She was born in Bradenton Florida and attended college at Florida State University where she graduated with a degree in social work. There she met the love of her life, Paul B. Hebert who preceded her death after 60 years of marriage. She is survived by her brother Donald Lee; children Mark E. Hebert of Acworth and Katherine Hebert Frazier and husband Steve of Canton; 4 grandchildren, Michael Hebert, Sean Frazier, Olivia Hebert Gardner and Hannah Hebert. Her cremated remains will be laid to rest beside her husband in a private family memorial at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.