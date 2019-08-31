|
|
JACOBS (STOCK), Katherine "Kitty" Katherine Stock Jacobs, of Atlanta, passed away on Aug. 30, 2019. Katherine, affectionately known as "Kitty", was born in Rome, Georgia, June 21, 1931. She went to college at University of Georgia, majored in business, and met the love of her life, Harris Jacobs. They were married in 1952, and settled in Atlanta. This beautiful marriage lasted for 41 years until Harris' untimely death in December of 1993. Kitty spent years devoting her time to raising her family, and volunteering in many organizations including Hadassah, the Marcus Jewish Community Center, Georgia Cancer Foundation, Georgia Commission For The Holocaust, March Of Dimes, the Harris Jacobs Dream Run, and Reach To Recovery. She was a longstanding member of vath Achim Synagogue. She always said "G-d spared me for a reason so that I could help others". Kitty worked in sales and as a tour guide for Guidelines Atlanta, in the 1970's, worked as a sales assistant at the Atlanta Merchandise Mart, as a poll manager in Dekalb County, and as the "candy lady" and greeter at Kroger on Lavista Road. Kitty was an inspiration for so many friends and family. She had a tremendous capacity for love and strength which she offered to others even during her times of personal struggle. One quote that you could hear often was "my shoulders are big and broad if you need anything or anyone to talk to." She was "ready to join daddy once the angel got off of his lap." The funeral service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on Sept. 1, at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or the "Harris Jacobs Dream Run" at the Marcus Jewish Community Center Atlanta. Kitty has left behind her 3 adoring children and their spouses, Faye (John) Kent, Marsha (Larry) Freudenberg, and Charles (Delia of blessed memory) Jacobs. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lynn (Drew), Jessie (Ken), Cara (Kathy), Stephen (Nika), and Brian (Alex); 4 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, (770) 451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 31, 2019