Katherine Loudermilk

LOUDERMILK, Katherine Sara Katherine Ferebee Loudermilk, 95, of Atlanta died on Monday, June 22, 2020. One of eleven children, she was native of Mocksville, NC and the daughter of the late Zella and Flavius Ferebee. Educated at Draunes Business College in Columbia, SC., she married James Aster Loudermilk in 1944 at Druid Hills Presbyterian Church. Her hobbies included square and round dancing. She was a longtime member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church. Her husband, son, James Robert Loudermilk and many siblings, preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Kay Pitts; grandchildren, Clint, Bobby, Chris; great grandchildren, Lindsey, JT, Will, Drew, Emma, Scott; and great-grandchildren, Thomas Nolan Coleman. Memorial services celebrating the life will be conducted on Saturday, the 18th of July at 11 o'clock at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the charity of your choice
. The family will receive friends from 10 o'clock until the hour of the service at the funeral home.