MANCUSO, Katherine Katherine M. Mancuso, nee Sedita, passed away peacefully at her home on April 26, 2020. Born and raised in Rochester, New York, she graduated from Mercy High School, and continued her education at Niagara University, where she was the first women to receive a degree from the College of Business in 1955. Katherine moved from Portland, Maine to Atlanta, Georgia in 1973 where she continued to work in the accounting field until opening her own business in 1992. Residing in both Marietta and Roswell, she was an active parishioner and volunteer at St. Ann's Catholic Church. An avid reader and sports fan, her intelligence, wit and generosity will be missed by those who knew her; but mostly, as a Mother, she will be missed by her three children, Mary Craig (Stephen), Tom Shalloe (Janie) and JoEllen Huddleston (Kelly); as a grandmother, she will be missed by Christine Provine, Carly Craig, Lexie Craig, Max Huddleston, Michelle Robles, Samantha Craig and Harper Shalloe; as an Aunt, she will be missed by her nieces and nephews, and as a Cousin, she will be missed by Joan Conte, Joe Kase and Michael Scarciotta. She is welcomed with loving arms by her parents, James and Josephine Sedita, and her brothers, Jimmy and Michael, and nephew, John. A mass and service will be postponed at this time. Any donation to the in honor of Katherine would be greatly appreciated. "Thou to whose power our hope we give, Free us from human strife. Fed by Thy Love divine we live, For Love alone is Life" Rest in Peace, Katherine.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020