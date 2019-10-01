|
|
SMITH (MCCHESNEY), Katherine Katherine McChesney Smith, age 63, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 16, 1956 in Frankfort, Kentucky to Mr. and Mrs. Donal Dunstall. Kitty, as she was known to family and friends, was a 1978 graduate of Hollins University in Virginia. She married Dr Jason Harold Smith on September 8th, 2001, in Atlanta, Georgia, her home for over 30 years. Kitty was an avid tennis player and passionately enjoyed traveling to Africa with her family. She is remembered as a loving mother, a beautiful and caring wife, a generous friend, and a vibrant personality who positively impacted so many around her. Her wit and ready laugh will be sorely missed, as Kitty brightened every room she ever entered. She is survived by her husband; her son "Max" Michael Courts McChesney Jr, his wife Meghan, and their baby daughter, Sawyer; her son Samuel Taylor McChesney and his wife Chandler; three sisters, Nancy Dunstall, Marguerite Mahan, and Lizbeth Dunstall Logan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church at 3180 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA, 30305 at 2pm on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019, with a 1 hour prior visitation, to grieve, reminisce, and support each other with shared memories. There will be a reception following the service at Ansley Golf Club, from approximately 3pm to 5pm. In lieu of flowers or gifts, we ask that you consider a donation to the Kevin Richardson Foundation, an effort to protect and preserve lions and their habitat throughout Africa. If you knew my Mother, you knew of her love for Africa, and especially for the "Kings" and "Queens" of kitties. Link to donate: https://kevinrichardsonfoundation.org/donate/
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 1, 2019