Katherine Rohskopf

ROHSKOPF, Katherine Kristin Morton Katherine Kristin Morton Rohskopf, 48, passed at her home on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from an anaplastic astrocytoma. Kristin was born in 1972 to Michael T. Morton and Gail (Humphrey) Morton of Stone Mountain, GA. She graduated from Stone Mountain High School in 1990. Kristin graduated from Berry College in 1994. In 2005, she and Thaddeus Rohskopf were married in Marietta, GA. In 2011 they moved to Ft. Worth, Texas. In May 2019, Kristin was diagnosed with a large brain tumor. Kristin was a kind and gentle soul who will be remembered for how much she loved her boys. Surviving are sons, Morton and Henry Rohskopf of Ft. Worth, TX; Thaddeus Rohskopf of Ft. Worth, TX; father, Michael T. (Peg) Morton of Atlanta, GA; mother, Gail Harvey of Dallas, GA; sister, Kara (Dan) Woodall of Dallas, GA; step-sisters, Kathleen (Fred) Baber, Monroe, NC, Margaret (John) Stagmeier, Atlanta, GA; Raina (Kyle) Kant, Greer, SC, and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store