|
|
STROZIER, Katherine It is with great sadness that the family of Katherine Strozier announces her passing due to a heart attack, on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the age of 68 years. Katherine was a survivor and chameleon and will be lovingly remembered by her daughters; Heather, Stephanie and Melissa, her granddaughter; Iman and her brothers and sisters; Bobby, Gertis, Lurette, Edmund and Ronnie. Katherine was preceded by her parents, Robert and Opal, brother Calvin and sister Barbara. A Service in memory of Katherine will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 10 AM, at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, Newnan, GA 30263. Dress is casual and we ask that you not wear black. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Katherine to the Strozier Autism Center, 1851 Peeler Road Suite B, Dunwoody, GA 30338, (https://strozierautism.com/donate/). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019