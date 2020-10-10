Katherine White

1/
WHITE, Katherine Hanna Katherine Hanna White, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2020. Kathy was born on October 4, 1959 in Danbury, Connecticut, where she spent her childhood and teenage years. Following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather, Kathy attended the University of Connecticut where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Geology. After graduation, she started her career with IBM, which ultimately provided her the opportunity to move to Atlanta, Georgia in 1986. Throughout her career with IBM and Lotus, Kathy traveled the world selling computer software and collecting souvenirs. On November 17, 1990 and May 25, 1994 respectively, she welcomed two beautiful daughters, who were the most important part of her life. She enjoyed reading, playing tennis, going to the beach, and most importantly, making people laugh. She loved to tell stories and spread love and happiness to those around her, and that she did. Kathy is survived by her loving daughters, Natalie White and Nicole White; her sister, Susan Poitras, and niece, Ashley Poitras, of Danbury, Connecticut; her brother, Rick Hanna of Burbank, California; her extended family, Linda, Evan and Jacqueline Daeschler and the entire Toledo/Bencivenga family; and her beloved dog, Blondie. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Richard Hanna of Danbury, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Kathy's honor to the Atlanta Humane Society.



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 10, 2020.
