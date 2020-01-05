Services
Kathleen Anderson Obituary
ANDERSON, Kathleen Florence Kathleen Florence Anderson, 76, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, passed away December 29, 2019 with her family faithfully by her side. She was born to the parents (deceased) of John and Katherine Koch. Kathleen is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, William (Bill), her five children and eleven grandchildren: Son, John Anderson, his wife Yushy and their daughter, Grace of McKinney TX; Daughter, Kathleen Birt, her husband Roger and son Beau Stevens of Sebastian, FL along with son Cory Stevens of Lawrenceville, and daughter Katie Ferguson of Ray City; Son, Michael Anderson and his two children, Michael and Olivia - all of Suwannee; Daughter Judy Anderson and her two children, Caroline and Matthew all of Lawrenceville; Daughter, Jaime Kitchens, her husband Steven, sons and daughter Nicolas, William and Brooke all of Lawrenceville. Kathleen is also the beloved Nannie to 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation at Crowell Brothers Buford Chapel will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Memorial Service at 2:00 PM in the Chapel. Reception will immediately follow.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 5, 2020
