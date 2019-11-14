|
BONNER (PFALLER), Kathleen Mary Kathleen Mary Pfaller Bonner, born Oct. 19, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died peacefully on Nov. 10, in Johns Creek, GA. She was a cherished wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was a woman of strong character who moved through life constantly displaying kindness, generosity, grace, and above all, an unmatched wit. A graduate of Marquette University, she worked as a registered dental hygienist in GA for over fifty years. She was predeceased by her husband, William Bonner, and her sons, Michael and Timothy Bonner. She is survived by her four daughters, Kristin Bonner (Kevin Culver), Elyse Alderson (Philip), Karen Pirolo (Michael), and Marcia Kurzawa (Mark), nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A Mass of Remembrance will be held at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church in Roswell, GA on Friday, Nov. 15 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2019