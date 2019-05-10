CARROLL (Wojcik), Kathleen M. May 7, 2019, age 61, of Kennesaw, GA. Cherished wife of 34 years of Mark Carroll. Devoted, proud mother of Colleen and Kathryn. Loving daughter of Eileen M. Wojcik (nee Crotty), predeceased by her father, John J. Wojcik, Sr. and brother, John J. Wojcik, Jr. (Maria). Beloved sister of Barbara Penny (Larry Delp), Patricia Scherr (Charles), Michael Wojcik. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Kathi embraced life to the fullest, as her tennis and Mah Jongg friends and the family and friends she and Mark traveled with will attest. A graduate of Villanova University, she was a manager at Lockheed Martin for almost 39 years with the goal of gaining her 40-yr. plaque. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING MONDAY, May 13, 2019 from 8:00 am to 9:30 am at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, 180 Church St., NE, Marietta, GA followed by a Mass celebrating Kathi's life at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 87 Lacy St. NW, Marietta, GA. Burial Kennesaw Memorial Park, 1306 Whitlock Ave., Marietta, GA. Contributions may be made in her memory to MUST Ministries, 1407 Cobb Pkwy N, Marietta, GA, mustministries.org where Kathi volunteered and supported by her participation every year with her family at the Thanksgiving Gobble Jog in Marietta; Cobb County Center of Excellence in the Performing Arts, www.cccepa.com; or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, www.svdpgeorgia.org/donate. Expressions of sympathy: www.mayeswarddobbins.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019