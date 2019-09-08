|
CLARK, Kathleen The woman and wife of 44 years I adore graduated from her earthly life. She deserved an "Oscar" for the manner and timing of her death and a "Nobel Prize" for her courageous and compassionate living. In my imagination, she embraced and kissed deceased family and friends; especially Momma and Poppa Cox, Aunt Jeannie, Kitty, and Connie. Delilah, her Lhasa Apso, showered her with dog kisses. Kathleen "Boots" Smith (Maloof) Clark died Aug. 18, 2019, from Alzheimer's disease before metastasized breast cancer would take her life. Born in Atlanta on April 16, 1930 to Pearl Cox and Robert Bruce Smith of Atlanta, Georgia, they and her deceased, extended family instilled and cultivated in her the values and virtues of industry, reliability, trustworthiness, independence and an engaging and entertaining sense of humor, playfulness and adventure. Along genetic lines, "Boots" was endowed with many talents and characteristics, some of which were: a love of most genres of music; an artists' ability to see, describe, connect, design, mix colors, decorate and paint persons, situations and nature as well as folk art; and an uncanny ability to intuit a person's talents and character. From age 13 onward she was employed in various jobs developing and implementing organizational, administrative, clerical and interpersonal skills. After attending Girls High and graduating from Roosevelt High, she became a wife and a mother of three children: Michael Jr., Antoinette, and Jeorjette Maloof. Her divorce from Michael Maloof was finalized in 1972; having begun employment at the Georgia Mental Health Institute in 1970, that continued until 1980. There she was the Manager of the clerical staff of the admissions team which she hired, trained, supervised and never had to fire. Her savvy about persons and human nature got the attention of the Medical Director, internationally recognized Dr. Jacob Christ, who also put her in charge of selecting psychiatric residents and fellows to treat patients as they were admitted. Married in 1975 to James Gabriel "Gabe" Clark, during the '80's, Kathleen began painting several styles of folk art; some of which she sold at art shows popular around Atlanta in that decade. Adept with acrylics, later, she painted with oils on canvases. What fortitude, courage and faith she had as the challenges of aging and multiple physical illnesses occurred! Her descendents include her three children mentioned above, twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. A multitude of neighbors, church members, extended family, co-workers, health care providers, friends and strangers have blessed her, adding comfort, laughter and beauty to her life as she did to their lives. Cremation and funeral services are provided by A.S. Turner and Sons. View their website for more details. Kathleen's ashes will be kept by her husband until their combined ashes will be buried in the Cox family plot in Oakland Cemetery off Memorial Drive in Atlanta, Georgia. A non-traditional, wear-casual-colorful-clothes, drop-in-and-leave-as-you-wish Celebration Party is planned with pictures, art works, reminiscences, and lots of music, especially by grandsons, Matt and Mick. The celebration will be Sept. 14, from 1 PM to 4 pm in the Community Center at University Heights United Methodist Church 1267 Balsam Dr. Decatur, GA 30033. The entrance to the Center is on the ground floor facing Balsam Road. Parking is in back of the church. Space is allowed to drop off and pick up guests near the entrance of the Center, before parking in back of the church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 8, 2019