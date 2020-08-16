1/
Kathleen Eidson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EIDSON, E. Kathleen Quick-minded. Proud Marine. Pioneering female executive. Global traveler. Caring sister/aunt/cousin. Charitable Methodist. Poet. Singer. Student of opera. Teacher. Centenarian. E. Kathleen Edison was all those things and much, much more during her long, active life. Ms. Eidson died peacefully last week, little more than a month before her 101st birthday. After graduating Girls High School in Atlanta in 1935 at age 15, Ms. Eidson gained valuable career experience working at an Atlanta bank. In 1942 she joined the Marine Corps and served as a paymaster. Following WWII Ms. Eidson began her civilian career in earnest as a bookkeeper for Lathem Time Corp., and soon was promoted vice president for finance -- making her one of Atlanta's earliest female corporate executives a position she held for 37 years. Forever on the go, Ms. Edison could boast of traveling to every continent on earth and every state in the U.S., often with elder hostel groups which she regailed with ditties, poems and songs created by her. She was a longtime, generous member of Owl Rock United Methodist Church. The youngest of James T. Eidson, M.D. and Ethel Moore's 10 children born in Coffeeville, AL, Ms. Edison is survived by several nieces and nephews. At her request, Ms. Eidson's body was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined when the threat of infection from the COVID-19 virus has subsided. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to Owl Rock United Methodist Church, 5880 Campbellton Rd., SW, Atlanta 30331 or Global Health Action, P.O. Box 15086, Atlanta, GA 30333.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
4042613510
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved