MARSDEN, Kathleen Kathleen Mary Marsden of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on March 10, 2019. She was born in Essex, England and moved to Atlanta in 1973. She is survived by her loving daughters Elizabeth Marsden and Angela Blauvelt; granddaughters Kathleen Blauvelt and Heather Linenberger and husband Tony; great-grandchildren Gemma and Luke; sister Frances and brother Terry. She was predeceased by her brothers Peter and William. Mum loved to dance. She loved the beach, reading and doing her beautiful embroidery. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She was loving and supportive and we will miss her always. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to , Tribute No. 11583984, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral services will be private. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 14, 2019
