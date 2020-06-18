Kathleen Mueller
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUELLER, Kathleen Frances Kathleen Frances Mueller, age 55, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. Kathy was born on October 21, 1964 in Buffalo, NY. She graduated from Roswell High School in 1982 and the University of Georgia in 1986. Kathy was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed. Kathy is survived by her sons, Jordan and Ryan Ward, father Thomas Mueller, siblings Scott (Susan), Jeff, Maureen Haisten, Nancy Davis (Sam), Amy Neubert (John), Michelle Biddle (Gardner), and 12 nieces and nephews. She waspredeceased by her mother Carol Rasp Mueller. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www.jdrf.org/ Visitation will be held on June 26, from 3 PM - 4 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 4 PM at Northside Chapel. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved