MUELLER, Kathleen Frances Kathleen Frances Mueller, age 55, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. Kathy was born on October 21, 1964 in Buffalo, NY. She graduated from Roswell High School in 1982 and the University of Georgia in 1986. Kathy was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed. Kathy is survived by her sons, Jordan and Ryan Ward, father Thomas Mueller, siblings Scott (Susan), Jeff, Maureen Haisten, Nancy Davis (Sam), Amy Neubert (John), Michelle Biddle (Gardner), and 12 nieces and nephews. She waspredeceased by her mother Carol Rasp Mueller. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www.jdrf.org/ Visitation will be held on June 26, from 3 PM - 4 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 4 PM at Northside Chapel. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 18, 2020.