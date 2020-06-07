SEWELL, Kathleen Kathleen A. Sewell age 75, transitioned Saturday, May 23rd surrounded with love and comfort at home. Born in Atlanta, she lived in the Marietta area most of her life. Kathleen had a long career in Mortgage Banking a job that offered her the opportunity to travel throughout the states, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Her heart place was the in the Southwest, where she enjoyed decades of camping and exploring. She was an energetic and vivacious woman who loved exercise, travel, art and music. A loving and devoted mother and grandmother she was cherished by her family and friends, and was admired for her honesty and integrity. She is survived by her husband Christian Knauth, two sons Michael and Leigh Roper, four grandchildren Brittany, Julian, Chloe, Isabella and 2 brothers Michael and David. Kathleen was a very generous woman and supported many charities. She asked that those who knew her please do a kind act for someone to make the world a little better in her memory. There will be a gathering for a memorial at a later date. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.southerncremations.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 7, 2020.