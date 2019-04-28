SIMMS, Kathleen Kathleen (Kathy) Melcher Simms, aged 76, died peacefully after a short illness on April 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 25, 1942, the daughter of Frank and Virginia Ellis Melcher. The family moved to Atlanta when Kathy was 3 years old. She grew up in Buckhead, and attended RL Hope Elementary School, North Fulton High School, and was a member of the first graduating class of Sandy Springs High School, where she was a cheerleader. Following high school, she attended nursing school at Greenville General Hospital in Greenville, SC. In 1962 she married William Sheldon Simms, Jr. and moved to Clemson while he finished college at Clemson University. They were married for over 56 years and made many moves, but managed to live in Vinings for over 50 years, raising their two children there, before moving to Lake Lanier. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, and homemaker and found time for many civic activities and church projects. After volunteering at Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church for years she became the financial secretary for a decade during the 1990s. Upon her retirement, she loved nothing better than to snuggle up with a cat, a good book, and a glass of chardonnay. Kathy never met a stranger, was very outgoing, and always spoke her mind. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ, had a multitude of friends and just as many four-legged friends. She is survived by her loving husband William Sheldon Simms, Jr.; her son, William Sheldon Simms, III (Mi-Yeong); her daughter, Melissa Simms-Holcombe (Bebe Holcombe); her sister, Pegi Dosher (John) and 6 grandchildren, Christina Simms, Elizabeth Simms, Gemma Simms, Emily Simms, Andrew Simms and John Simms. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Buckhead Church, Browns Bridge Church, the Orchard Institute, or the Forsyth County Humane Society. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on May 18, at H. M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary