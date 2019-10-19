|
VERGARA (PETERSON), Kathleen Marie "Kathy" Kathleen "Kathy" Marie (Peterson) Vergara, 60, wife of Hugh Vergara III, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital. Born June 10, 1959, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kathy was the daughter of H.D. and Rita Peterson. Kathy graduated from St. Pius X Catholic School in Atlanta, GA, in 1977. She then graduated from Georgia State University, where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi. She married "Big Hugh" on Sept. 11, 1982; they recently celebrated 37 years of marriage. She worked at Publix Super Market for the past 11 years; prior to working at Publix, she worked at Big Star Markets and Kroger. Known as "Mona" to her granddaughters, she always placed family first and enjoyed any reason to gather together. Kathy is survived by son Hugh IV and his wife Caroline of Suwanee, GA and Ryan and his wife Ainsley of Phoenix, AZ; 2 granddaughters, Lilli and Charlotte. She is also survived by her brothers Kurt and Tom and sister Amy. A funeral mass will be said Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM, at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church 7171 Glenridge Dr. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 19, 2019