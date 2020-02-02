|
|
ASKEW, Kathryn "Kitty" Kathryn "Kitty" Farrar Askew, age 100, of Douglasville, GA, formerly of Fayetteville, GA, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Kitty was born to the late Edward C. Farrar and the late Waldine Williams Farrar in Fayette County, GA on Dec. 22, 1919. She grew up in her home town and moved to Atlanta to attend business school. While taking a stroll on Peachtree Street with one of her friends, she met the love of her life, James. After a short courtship, the two became husband and wife and were later blessed with their daughter, Sylvia. Kitty was a spiritual woman and had a big heart for serving others. She was the office manager for Ben Hill Baptist Church for over 20 years, simultaneously served as the pastor's secretary, taught Sunday School, created worship stationary and also fixed things throughout the church such as the furnace - she could truly do it all. She and James, together, led Benevolence through the church taking cancer patients to their medical treatments and personally providing meals to the elderly and shut-ins. God called upon Kitty to fulfill many purposes including volunteering with Meals on Wheels throughout Douglas County, sharing the word of the Lord with others and publishing various writings to Homebound. Kitty had many health issues that could have discouraged any normal person, but she had such inner strength that she virtually willed herself well in order to keep helping others. Kitty had a good life and was able to focus on the blessings: she had dedicated friends and family, a team of doctors who loved her as much as she loved them, Max the cat who she cared for as her child, movie nights watching the classics, grocery store outings and sports to her hearts content. Kitty was preceded in death by her husband of 70+ years, James R. Askew, parents, Edward C. and Waldine Williams Farrar, brother, Jim Farrar and also his wife, Edith, and niece, Cindy Farrar Hall. Her memory will be cherished by her loving daughter, Sylvia Askew Bates, granddaughter, Kecia Bates Kelley and her husband, Jeff, niece, Connie Huddleston and her husband, Walter "B", nephews, Tim Turner and Ben Turner, her beloved church family, extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 2 PM - 3 PM on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven, 8640 Rose Avenue Douglasville, GA 30134. Services will follow in Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Gene Fields and Pastor Cecil Clegg officiating. Kitty's dear friend, Carol Emerson, will be offering her gift of music in her memory. Donations may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 8800 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, GA 30134 (www.hbcdg.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 2, 2020