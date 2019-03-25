BAILEY, Kathryn Best Kathryn Best Bailey, age 97, of Buford, GA passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-seven years, William Edward Bailey, Sr. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn Bailey Ludwig and husband, Russell, Buford, GA; son and daughter -in-law, William Edward Bailey, Jr. and wife, Ann, Plano, TX; grandchildren, Julie Page and husband, Adam, Russell and April Brown, Graham and Karen Brown, William Edward Bailey, III and wife, Andrea, Kristen Amanda Bailey Neitzschman and husband, Mark; and ten great grandchildren, Anna Kathryn Page, Katyn Bailey Page, Christian Walker Page, Emily Grace Page, Hannah Lee Brown, Joshua David Brown, Jordan Andrew Bailey, Taylor Reade Bailey, Peyton Edward Bailey and Kyler Cash Brown. Mrs. Bailey was born August 24, 1921 in Augusta, GA. She was a graduate of Tubman High School, a 1941 graduate of Georgia College for Women with a Bachelor's Degree in Math and a 1971 graduate of West Georgia College where she received her Master's Degree. She was a retired teacher from DeKalb County School System having taught from 1953 until 1986. She worked for the Labor Department in Washington, DC from 1941 until 1945. Mrs. Bailey was a member of Jamestown Society in good standing, a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, a member of Colonial Dames and a member of Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church in Dacula, GA. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Road, Augusta, GA 30904. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, General Fund, in memory of Kathryn Bailey. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary